CEBL·Live

Watch the Canadian Elite Basketball League: Guelph vs. Saskatchewan

Watch live action from the CEBL matchup between the Guelph Nighthawks and the Saskatchewan Rattlers.

Live coverage begins on Friday at 9 p.m. ET

CBC Sports ·

Canadian Elite Basketball League on CBC: Guelph at Saskatchewan

CBC Sports

13 minutes ago
Live
The Guelph Nighthawks visit the Saskatchewan Rattlers in Saskatoon, ON. 0:00

Click on the video player above to watch live action from the CEBL game between the Guelph Nighthawks and the Saskatchewan Rattlers.

Coverage begins on Friday at 9 p.m. ET.

For more CEBL action, return on Saturday for a doubleheader beginning at 4 p.m. ET with a game between Edmonton Stingers and the Ottawa BlackJacks, followed by the Hamilton Honey Badgers vs. Niagara River Lions at 7 p.m. ET.

