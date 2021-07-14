Watch the Canadian Elite Basketball League: Guelph vs. Saskatchewan
Watch live action from the CEBL matchup between the Guelph Nighthawks and the Saskatchewan Rattlers.
Live coverage begins on Friday at 9 p.m. ET
Click on the video player above to watch live action from the CEBL game between the Guelph Nighthawks and the Saskatchewan Rattlers.
Coverage begins on Friday at 9 p.m. ET.
For more CEBL action, return on Saturday for a doubleheader beginning at 4 p.m. ET with a game between Edmonton Stingers and the Ottawa BlackJacks, followed by the Hamilton Honey Badgers vs. Niagara River Lions at 7 p.m. ET.