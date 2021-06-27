Watch the Canadian Elite Basketball League: Guelph vs. Ottawa
Watch live action from the CEBL matchup between the Guelph Nighthawks and the Ottawa BlackJacks.
Live coverage begins on Monday at 7 p.m. ET
Click on the video player above to watch live action from the CEBL game between the Guelph Nighthawks and the Ottawa BlackJacks.
Coverage begins on Monday at 7 p.m. ET.
For more CEBL action, tune in on Monday at 9:30 p.m. ET as the Hamilton Honey Badgers take on the Saskatchewan Rattlers.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversationCreate account
Already have an account?