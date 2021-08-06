Skip to Main Content
CEBL·Live

Watch the Canadian Elite Basketball League: Guelph Nighthawks vs. Ottawa BlackJacks

Watch live action from the CEBL matchup between the Guelph Nighthawks and the Ottawa BlackJacks.

Live coverage begins on Friday at 7.00 p.m. ET

CBC Sports ·

Canadian Elite Basketball League on CBC: Ottawa at Guelph

CBC Sports

52 minutes ago
Live
The Ottawa Blackjacks visit the Guelph Nighthawks at the Sleeman Centre in Guelph, ON. 0:00

Click on the video player above to watch live action from the CEBL game between the Guelph Nighthawks and the Ottawa BlackJacks.

Coverage begins on Friday at 7.00 p.m. ET.

For more CEBL action, return on Friday at 9.30 p.m. ET for a game between the Edmonton Stingers and the Fraser Valley Bandits.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports

Related Stories

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

now