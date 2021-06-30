Skip to Main Content
CEBL·Coming Up

Watch the Canadian Elite Basketball League: Guelph vs. Hamilton

Watch live action from the CEBL matchup between the Guelph Nighthawks and the Hamilton Honey Badgers.

Live coverage begins on Saturday at 1:30 p.m. ET

Canadian Elite Basketball League on CBC: Guelph at Hamilton

The Guelph Nighthawks take on the Hamilton Honey Badgers in Canadian Elite Basketball action. 0:00

Click on the video player above to watch live action from the CEBL game between the Guelph Nighthawks and the Hamilton Honey Badgers.

Coverage begins on Saturday at 1:30 p.m. ET.

For more CEBL action, return on Saturday at 7 p.m. ET to watch the Ottawa BlackJacks take on the Fraser Valley Bandits.

