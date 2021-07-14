Skip to Main Content
Watch the Canadian Elite Basketball League: Guelph vs. Fraser Valley

Watch live action from the CEBL matchup between the Guelph Nighthawks and the Fraser Valley Bandits.

Live coverage begins on Wednesday at 10 p.m. ET

CBC Sports ·

Canadian Elite Basketball League on CBC: Guelph at Fraser Valley

CBC Sports

1 hour ago
Live
The Guelph Nighthawks visit the Fraser Valley Bandits in Abbotsford, BC. 0:00

Click on the video player above to watch live action from the CEBL game between the Guelph Nighthawks and the Fraser Valley Bandits.

Coverage begins on Wednesday at 10 p.m. ET.

For more CEBL action, return on Thursday for a doubleheader beginning at 7 p.m. ET with the Edmonton Stingers at the  Hamilton Honey Badgers, followed by the Guelph Nighthawks at the Saskatchewan Rattlers at 9 p.m. ET

