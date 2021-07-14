Watch the Canadian Elite Basketball League: Guelph vs. Fraser Valley

Click on the video player above to watch live action from the CEBL game between the Guelph Nighthawks and the Fraser Valley Bandits.

Coverage begins on Wednesday at 10 p.m. ET.

For more CEBL action, return on Thursday for a doubleheader beginning at 7 p.m. ET with the Edmonton Stingers at the Hamilton Honey Badgers, followed by the Guelph Nighthawks at the Saskatchewan Rattlers at 9 p.m. ET