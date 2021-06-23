Watch the Canadian Elite Basketball League: Fraser Valley vs Saskatchewan

Click on the video player above to watch live action from the CEBL game between the Saskatchewan Rattlers and the Fraser Valley Bandits.

Coverage begins on Saturday at 7 p.m. ET.

For more CEBL action, return for a doubleheader on Monday beginning at 7 p.m. ET with the Guelph Nighthawks vs. Ottawa Blackjacks, followed by the Hamilton Honey Badgers vs. Saskatchewan Rattlers at 9:30 p.m. ET