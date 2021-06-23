Watch the Canadian Elite Basketball League: Fraser Valley vs Saskatchewan
Watch live action from the CEBL matchup between the Fraser Valley Bandits and the Saskatchewan Rattlers.
Live coverage begins on Saturday at 7 p.m. ET
Click on the video player above to watch live action from the CEBL game between the Saskatchewan Rattlers and the Fraser Valley Bandits.
Coverage begins on Saturday at 7 p.m. ET.
For more CEBL action, return for a doubleheader on Monday beginning at 7 p.m. ET with the Guelph Nighthawks vs. Ottawa Blackjacks, followed by the Hamilton Honey Badgers vs. Saskatchewan Rattlers at 9:30 p.m. ET
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversationCreate account
Already have an account?