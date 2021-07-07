Skip to Main Content
Watch the Canadian Elite Basketball League: Fraser Valley vs. Ottawa

Watch live action from the CEBL matchup between the Fraser Valley Bandits at the Ottawa BlackJacks.

Live coverage begins on Saturday at 7 p.m. ET

Canadian Elite Basketball League on CBC: Fraser Valley at Ottawa

38 minutes
The Fraser Valley Bandits visit the Ottawa Blackjacks at TD Place Arena in Ottawa, ON. 0:00

Click on the video player above to watch live action from the CEBL game between the Fraser Valley Bandits at the Ottawa BlackJacks.

Coverage begins on Saturday at 7 p.m. ET.

For more CEBL action, return on Sunday at 2 p.m. ET for a game between the Niagara River Lions and the Hamilton Honey Badgers.

