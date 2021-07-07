Skip to Main Content
Watch the Canadian Elite Basketball League: Fraser Valley vs. Niagara

Watch live action from the CEBL matchup between the Fraser Valley Bandits and the Niagara River Lions.

Live coverage begins on Thursday at 7 p.m. ET

CBC Sports ·

Canadian Elite Basketball League on CBC: Fraser Valley at Niagara

CBC Sports

57 minutes ago
Live
The Fraser Valley Bandits visit the Niagara River Lions in St. Catharines, ON. 0:00

Click on the video player above to watch live action from the CEBL game between the Fraser Valley Bandits and the Niagara River Lions.

Coverage begins on Thursday at 7 p.m. ET.

For more CEBL action, return on Thursday at 9 p.m. ET for the Saskatchewan Rattlers vs. the Edmonton Stingers.

