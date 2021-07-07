Watch the Canadian Elite Basketball League: Fraser Valley vs. Niagara
Watch live action from the CEBL matchup between the Fraser Valley Bandits and the Niagara River Lions.
Live coverage begins on Thursday at 7 p.m. ET
Click on the video player above to watch live action from the CEBL game between the Fraser Valley Bandits and the Niagara River Lions.
Coverage begins on Thursday at 7 p.m. ET.
For more CEBL action, return on Thursday at 9 p.m. ET for the Saskatchewan Rattlers vs. the Edmonton Stingers.