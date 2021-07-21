Watch the Canadian Elite Basketball League: Fraser Valley vs. Hamilton
Watch live action from the CEBL matchup between the Fraser Valley Bandits and the Hamilton Honey Badgers.
Live coverage begins on Friday at 7 p.m. ET
Click on the video player above to watch live action from the CEBL game between the Fraser Valley Bandits and the Hamilton Honey Badgers.
For more CEBL action, return on Saturday at 7 p.m. ET for a game between the Niagara River Lions and the Ottawa BlackJacks.