Skip to Main Content
CEBL·Live

Watch the Canadian Elite Basketball League: Fraser Valley vs. Hamilton

Watch live action from the CEBL matchup between the Fraser Valley Bandits and the Hamilton Honey Badgers.

Live coverage begins on Friday at 7 p.m. ET

CBC Sports ·

Canadian Elite Basketball League on CBC: Fraser Valley at Hamilton

CBC Sports

36 minutes ago
Live
The Fraser Valley Bandits visit the Hamilton Honey Badgers in Hamilton, ON. 0:00

Click on the video player above to watch live action from the CEBL game between the Fraser Valley Bandits and the Hamilton Honey Badgers.

Coverage begins on Friday at 7 p.m. ET.

For more CEBL action, return on Saturday at 7 p.m. ET for a game between the Niagara River Lions and the Ottawa BlackJacks.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports

Related Stories

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

now