CEBL·Live

Watch the Canadian Elite Basketball League: Edmonton vs. Saskatchewan

Watch live action from the CEBL matchup between the Edmonton Stingers and the Saskatchewan Rattlers.

Live coverage begins on Monday at 9:30 p.m. ET

CBC Sports

Canadian Elite Basketball League on CBC: Edmonton at Saskatchewan

CBC Sports

34 minutes ago
Live
The Edmonton Stingers visit the Saskatchewan Rattlers in Saskatoon, ON. 0:00

Click on the video player above to watch live action from the CEBL game between the Edmonton Stingers and the Saskatchewan Rattlers.

Coverage begins on Monday at 9:30 p.m. ET.

For more CEBL action, return on Wednesday at 10 p.m. ET for a match between the Guelph Nighthawks and the Fraser Valley Bandits.

now