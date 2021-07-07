Skip to Main Content
CEBL·Coming Up

Watch the Canadian Elite Basketball League: Edmonton vs. Saskatchewan

Watch live action from the CEBL matchup between the Edmonton Stingers and the Saskatchewan Rattlers.

Live coverage begins on Saturday at 4 p.m. ET

CBC Sports ·

Canadian Elite Basketball League on CBC: Edmonton at Saskatchewan

CBC Sports

8 hours
Live in
8 hours
The Edmonton Stingers visit the Saskatchewan Rattlers in Canada Elite Basketball action. 0:00

Click on the video player above to watch live action from the CEBL game between the Edmonton Stingers and the Saskatchewan Rattlers.

Coverage begins on Saturday at 4 p.m. ET.

For more CEBL action, return on Saturday at 7 p.m. ET for a game between the Fraser Valley Bandits at the Ottawa BlackJacks.

