CEBL·Live

Watch CEBL Championship Weekend: Niagara vs. Fraser Valley

Watch live action from the 2021 CEBL Championship Weekend semifinal matchup between the Niagara River Lions and the Fraser Valley Bandits.

Live semifinal coverage begins on Friday at 7 p.m. ET

CBC Sports

Niagara vs Fraser Valley - 2021 Canadian Elite Basketball League Championship Weekend on CBC: Semifinal Game 1

60 minutes ago
Live
Edmonton will play host to the 2021 CEBL Championship. Watch as these two teams compete for the honour of hoisting the CEBL Championship Trophy.

Click on the video player above to watch live action from the 2021 CEBL Championship Weekend semifinal matchup between the Niagara River Lions and the Fraser Valley Bandits.

Coverage begins on Friday at 7 p.m. ET.

For more CEBL action, catch the second semifinal between the Edmonton Stingers and Ottawa BlackJacks at 9:30 p.m. ET

Return on Sunday for the championship game at 4 p.m. ET

