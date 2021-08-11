Skip to Main Content
Watch CEBL Championship Weekend: Guelph vs. Fraser Valley

Watch live action from the 2021 CEBL Championship Weekend matchup between the Guelph Nighthawks and the Fraser Valley Bandits.

Live coverage begins on Sunday at 4 p.m. ET

2021 Canadian Elite Basketball League Championship Weekend on CBC: Quarter-final Game #2 - Guelph at Fraser Valley

The Fraser Valley Bandits welcome the Guelph Nighthawks to Abbotsford Centre for the second quarter-final match of the CEBL championship.

Click on the video player above to watch live action from the 2021 CEBL Championship Weekend matchup between the Guelph Nighthawks and the Fraser Valley Bandits.

Coverage begins on Sunday at 4 p.m. ET.

For more CEBL action, return on Friday, Aug. 20 at 7 p.m, ET for the first of the semifinal matchups.

