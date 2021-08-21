Skip to Main Content
Watch CEBL Championship Game: Edmonton vs. Niagara

Watch live action from the 2021 CEBL championship game between the Edmonton Stingers and Niagara River Lions.

Live coverage begins on Sunday at 4 p.m. ET

CBC Sports

2021 Canadian Elite Basketball League Championship Weekend on CBC: Final

3 hours
Live in
3 hours
It's all been building to this! The best of the best of the CEBL meet in Edmonton, Alberta for championship weekend. 0:00

Click on the video player above to watch live action from the 2021 CEBL championship game between the Edmonton Stingers and the Niagara River Lions.

Coverage begins on Sunday at 4 p.m. ET.

CEBL Championship Weekend Preview:

CEBL Championship Weekend Preview

3 days ago
6:44
Vivek Jacob is joined by Sean Woodley and Elias El-Zein to preview the 2021 CEBL Championship Weekend. 6:44
Comments

