CEBL·Live

Watch the Canadian Elite Basketball League: Ottawa BlackJacks vs. Niagara River Lions

Watch live action from the CEBL matchup between the Ottawa BlackJacks and the Niagara River Lions.

Live coverage begins on Saturday at 7 p.m. ET

CBC Sports ·

Canadian Elite Basketball League on CBC: Ottawa at Niagara

CBC Sports

1 hour ago
Live
The Ottawa BlackJacks visit the Niagara River Lions in St.Catharines, ON. 0:00

Click on the video player above to watch live action from the CEBL game between the Ottawa BlackJacks and the Niagara River Lions.

Coverage begins on Saturday at 7 p.m. ET.

For more CEBL action, return on Sunday at 7 p.m. ET for a game between the Edmonton Stingers and the Fraser Valley Bandits.

