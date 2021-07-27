Skip to Main Content
Watch the Canadian Elite Basketball League: Fraser Valley Bandits vs Edmonton Stingers

Watch live action from the CEBL matchup between the Fraser Valley Bandits and the Edmonton Stingers.

Live coverage begins on Tuesday at 10 p.m. ET

CBC Sports ·

Canadian Elite Basketball League on CBC: Edmonton at Fraser Valley

CBC Sports

32 minutes ago
Live
The Edmonton Stingers visit the Frasier Valley Bandits in Abbotsford, BC. 0:00

Click on the video player above to watch live action from the CEBL game between the Fraser Valley Bandits and the Edmonton Stingers.

Coverage begins on Tuesday at 10 p.m. ET.

For more CEBL action, return on Friday at 7 p.m. ET for a game between the Niagara River Lions and the Guelph Nighthawks.

