CEBL

Former NBA all-star Jamaal Magloire joins hometown Scarborough Shooting Stars

Jamaal Magloire has been hired as vice president and senior adviser of his hometown Scarborough Shooting Stars.

Toronto Raptors assistant hired as vice president and senior adviser of CEBL club

The Canadian Press ·
Toronto Raptors consultant Jamaal Magloire, front left, seen above in March, was hired as vice president and senior adviser of the CEBL's Scarborough Shooting Stars on Monday. (David Zalubowski/The Associated Press)

Magloire, an NCAA champion at Kentucky, an NBA all-star and Toronto Raptors assistant, has long been an ambassador in Scarborough through several charitable initiatives.

"We are fortunate to have such an amazing homegrown talent involved in the organization," Nicholas Carino, president of the Shooting Stars, said in a statement. "We're excited to learn from his experiences and work together to showcase what our city has to offer."

The 43-year-old Magloire is a basketball development consultant and community ambassador for the Raptors. He played 12 seasons in the NBA with Charlotte/New Orleans, Milwaukee, Portland, New Jersey, Dallas, Miami and Toronto. The 6-11 centre became the second Canadian to be selected an all-star, scoring a Eastern-team high 19 points in the 2004 NBA all-star game.

He finished his playing career in Toronto in 2012, and was the first Canadian-born player to play for the Raptors.

The expansion Shooting Stars, Montreal Alliance and Newfoundland Growlers will begin play in the Canadian Elite Basketball League this summer, boosting the number of teams to 10.

