Wigginton scores Elam Ending 3-pointer as Honey Badgers edge Nighthawks

Lindell Wigginton scored an Elam Ending three-pointer to give the Hamilton Honey Badgers an 80-78 win over the Guelph Nighthawks in CEBL action on Tuesday.

Cody John had 24 points from the bench to lead Hamilton, with only himself and Wigginton, who had 20, scoring in the double-digits zone for the winning side. Ahmed Hill led Guelph with 24, one more than Cat Barber.

Guelph started the fourth quarter leading by 15 but allowed Hamilton to tie the game at 71 as Wigginton hit a three-pointer already in Elam Ending minutes. Hamilton proceeded to take a two-point lead as Kalif Young converted two free throws.

But the Nighthawks were far from beat. They were two points away from claiming their third win of the season as Barber was fouled when scoring a layup and added the free-throw point to tie the game at 78.

The only problem for Guelph's pretensions is that Wigginton had more in store. The CEBL points-per-game leader with an average of 22.3 scored his fifth three-pointer in the game as Hamilton reached the 80-point target.

Hamilton (9-3), second in the standings, will stay on the road when they face the Niagara River Lions next at the Meridian Centre on Tuesday. Guelph (2-8), who sits seventh in the eight-team league, will also visit the River Lions in their next game on Friday.