'Scrubb Bros' shine again, post 42 points to propel River Lions past Honey Badgers

Thomas Scrubb scored 22 points to lead the Niagara River Lions past the Hamilton Honey Badgers 100-77 in CEBL action Tuesday and keep their hopes of clinching the second place alive.

His brother Philip Scrubb and Lloyd Pandi added 20 points each for Niagara. Lindell Wigginton had 25 points and three assists to lead Hamilton in both stats.

Niagara entered Elam Ending minutes boasting a 20-point lead and didn't look back in their way to ending Hamilton's three-game winning streak.

The River Lions improved to 8-4 and will have the chance to overtake Hamilton (9-4) for the second place when they meet again on Thursday - this time at the FirstOntario Centre in Hamilton, Ont.

Reigning champions Edmonton Stingers (11-1) have already clinched the first place on Monday when they defeated the Saskatchewan Rattlers.