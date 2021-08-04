Skip to Main Content
CEBL

'Scrubb Bros' shine again, post 42 points to propel River Lions past Honey Badgers

Thomas Scrubb scored 22 points to lead the Niagara River Lions past the Hamilton Honey Badgers 100-77 in CEBL action Tuesday to keep their hopes of clinching the second place alive.

Niagara will have chance to overtake Hamilton for 2nd place on Thursday

CBC Sports ·
Thomas Scrubb scored 22 points to lead the Niagara River Lions in their Tuesday victory over the Hamilton Honey Badgers while his brother Philip Scrubb, seen above, added 20. (@CEBLeague/Twitter)

Thomas Scrubb scored 22 points to lead the Niagara River Lions past the Hamilton Honey Badgers 100-77 in CEBL action Tuesday and keep their hopes of clinching the second place alive.

His brother Philip Scrubb and Lloyd Pandi added 20 points each for Niagara. Lindell Wigginton had 25 points and three assists to lead Hamilton in both stats.

Niagara entered Elam Ending minutes boasting a 20-point lead and didn't look back in their way to ending Hamilton's three-game winning streak.

The River Lions improved to 8-4 and will have the chance to overtake Hamilton (9-4) for the second place when they meet again on Thursday - this time at the FirstOntario Centre in Hamilton, Ont.

Reigning champions Edmonton Stingers (11-1) have already clinched the first place on Monday when they defeated the Saskatchewan Rattlers.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports

Related Stories

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Become a CBC Member

Join the conversationCreate account

Already have an account?

now