'Scrubb Bros' shine again, post 42 points to propel River Lions past Honey Badgers
Niagara will have chance to overtake Hamilton for 2nd place on Thursday
Thomas Scrubb scored 22 points to lead the Niagara River Lions past the Hamilton Honey Badgers 100-77 in CEBL action Tuesday and keep their hopes of clinching the second place alive.
His brother Philip Scrubb and Lloyd Pandi added 20 points each for Niagara. Lindell Wigginton had 25 points and three assists to lead Hamilton in both stats.
<a href="https://twitter.com/CURavens?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CURavens</a> Stand Up 🗣<br><br>15 PTS<br>2 REB<br>1 AST<br><br>Lloyd Pandi is leading the way for the <a href="https://twitter.com/RiverLions?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@RiverLions</a> in a must-win for a shot at the second seed 👀<br><br>💻: <a href="https://t.co/NVk3EPx257">https://t.co/NVk3EPx257</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/OurGame?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#OurGame</a> <a href="https://t.co/h97y6j4u6L">pic.twitter.com/h97y6j4u6L</a>—@CEBLeague
Niagara entered Elam Ending minutes boasting a 20-point lead and didn't look back in their way to ending Hamilton's three-game winning streak.
Reigning champions Edmonton Stingers (11-1) have already clinched the first place on Monday when they defeated the Saskatchewan Rattlers.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversationCreate account
Already have an account?