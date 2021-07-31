Skip to Main Content
CEBL·New

Nighthawks beats River Lions to bounce back from 3-game losing streak

Cat Barber scored 20 points to help the Guelph Nighthawks bounce back from three straight losses and edge the Niagara River Lions 92-81 in CEBL action on Friday.

Cat Barber, 3rd in most points-per-game this season, scored 20 points to lead Guelph

CBC Sports ·
Cat Barber led the Guelph Nighthawks past the Niagara River Lions as they improved to 3-8 overall. Michael Bryson added 19 points for the winning team. (@GNighthawks/Twitter)

Cat Barber scored 20 points to help the Guelph Nighthawks bounce back from a three-game losing streak and edge the Niagara River Lions 92-81 in CEBL action on Friday.

The 27-year-old guard is third in most points-per-game this season (20.5), only behind Xavier Moon of the Edmonton Stingers (23.1) and Lindell Wigginton of the Hamilton Honey Badgers (22.3). Michael Bryson added 19 points for Guelph.

Philip Scrubb had 20 points and seven rebounds to lead Niagara in both stats.

Niagara only led the game at the very start. Guelph took the lead at 3-2 and never looked back, enjoying their biggest lead of the match with one minute to go in the third quarter at 70-51.

Matt Neufeld, who had 13 points and five rebounds for Guelph, scored his team's final three points of the game.

Guelph improved to 3-8 and remains sixth in the seven-team league. Niagara, currently third in the standings, dropped to 6-4.

Both teams will face each other again next, this time at the Sleeman Centre in Guelph on Sunday at 2 p.m. ET.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports

Related Stories

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Become a CBC Member

Join the conversationCreate account

Already have an account?

now