Nighthawks beats River Lions to bounce back from 3-game losing streak
Cat Barber, 3rd in most points-per-game this season, scored 20 points to lead Guelph
Cat Barber scored 20 points to help the Guelph Nighthawks bounce back from a three-game losing streak and edge the Niagara River Lions 92-81 in CEBL action on Friday.
Philip Scrubb had 20 points and seven rebounds to lead Niagara in both stats.
Niagara only led the game at the very start. Guelph took the lead at 3-2 and never looked back, enjoying their biggest lead of the match with one minute to go in the third quarter at 70-51.
Matt Neufeld, who had 13 points and five rebounds for Guelph, scored his team's final three points of the game.
Big Night For The Rook💪<br><br>Matt Neufeld had 13 PTS, 5 REB, 1 STL, 2 BLK…AND the game winner at the free throw line 💯 <br><br>Did you get all of that? 📝 <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/OurGame?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#OurGame</a> <a href="https://t.co/Aka8HCLtf4">pic.twitter.com/Aka8HCLtf4</a>—@CEBLeague
Guelph improved to 3-8 and remains sixth in the seven-team league. Niagara, currently third in the standings, dropped to 6-4.
Both teams will face each other again next, this time at the Sleeman Centre in Guelph on Sunday at 2 p.m. ET.
