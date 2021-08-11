Fraser Valley rallies late to defeat Saskatchewan, head into playoffs on high note

Kenny Maignault scored 16 points and a game-high 12 assists leading the Fraser Valley Bandits late rally on the way to a 84-79 win over the Saskatchewan Rattlers on Tuesday at the SaskTel Centre.

For the Bandits (7-7), it's their second consecutive victory as they head into the quarter-finals of the CEBL playoffs this weekend. They were led by Brandon Gilbeck who scored 18 points, followed by Malcolm Duvivier and Shaquille Keith each scoring 15 points.

On the flip side for the Rattlers (1-13), the loss caps a tough season in which they lost a few close games. They were led by Kemy Osse who scored 22 points, followed by Devonte Bandoo's 19.

The first quarter was close, but in favour of the Bandits who used a 12-2 run early on to create some breathing room and a maintainable lead, going into the second quarter up 24-17.

In the second, Saskatchewan flipped the script on Fraser Valley, opening the frame with a 12-2 run of its own and taking a 29-26 lead midway through the quarter. A back and forth ensued, eventually leading to the Bandits taking a 43-39 lead at the half.

Fraser Valley managed to keep Saskatchewan at bay throughout the third quarter, holding on to the lead, going up by as much as seven points. The Bandits went into the fourth up 65-62.

In the final frame is where things picked up from both sides.

Saskatchewan opened the quarter with a tying three, only to be outdone with a 5-0 run by the Bandits.

Following that sequence, the Rattlers put together a 6-0 run of their own to go up 71-70, capped by a Kemy Osse layup.

Going into the Elam Ending up 76-74, the Rattlers were pushed to the brink quickly as the Bandits scored six in a row, only needing three more points to win.

Osse was able to pull Saskatchewan closer making three free throws after drawing a foul with a pump fake in the left corner attempting a three-point shot.

With the score 80-79, the Rattlers faltered and the Bandits took full advantage. Denzell Taylor fouled out of the game, putting Shaquille Keith on the line for two.

After those two made free throws, Osse took an unwarranted three-point shot that resulted in an air-ball. Maignault picked up the rebound and threw an outlet pass to Alex Campbell who closed the game on an open layup, to give him 10 points for the game.

Fraser Valley will next face the Guelph Nighthawks on Sunday in the quarter-finals.