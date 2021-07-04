Fraser Valley blows out lowly Guelph to bounce back from 2-game skid

The Fraser Valley Bandits made quick work of the Guelph Nighthawks with a 92-71 victory, and in the process maintained their perfect home record on Wednesday night in Abbotsford, B.C.

Malcolm Duvivier of Toronto led the Bandits (5-2) with a team-high 20 points, in addition to Kenny Manigault chipping in 14 points and six assists of his own.

After trailing at the end of the first quarter, Fraser Valley controlled the pace and scoreboard right to the Elam Ending. The Bandits shot 47 per cent from the field and made 13 of 14 shots from the free throw line.

Guelph's Chad Brown led his side with 16 points and seven rebounds, but to no avail, as the Nighthawks (1-5) came up short to the Bandits in rebounds, assists and steals.

With the win, the Bandits extend their winning streak at the Abbotsford Centre and will have a week off before playing the second-place Hamilton Honey Badgers on July 23.

The Nighthawks are back in action on Friday when they visit the SaskTel Centre in a matchup against the winless Saskatchewan Rattlers, who will be looking to get their first win of the CEBL season.