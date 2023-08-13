Content
Calgary Surge, Scarborough Shooting Stars square off in Sunday's CEBL championship final

The Canadian Elite Basketball League will have a new champion on Sunday night. The Scarborough Shooting Stars and the Calgary Surge will square off at Langley Events Centre to determine the best of the 10-team league that's finishing its fifth season.

Sunday's game is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. ET. in Langley, B.C.

A male basketball player shoots the ball past an opposition player as members of the audience watch on from the stands behind him.
The Scarborough Shooting Stars defeated the top-ranked Niagara River Lions 74-71 Friday in Langley, B.C., to advance to the 2023 CEBL championship final. They'll face the Calgary Surge. (CEBL)

The Shooting Stars, who finished the regular season with an 11-9 record and third in the East, advanced to Sunday's showdown with a 74-71 win on Friday over the league's top-ranked Niagara River Lions in the Eastern Conference final.

The Surge, who topped the West with a 12-8 regular-season record, defeated the host Vancouver Bandits 77-75 on Friday in the Western Conference final.

The Brampton Honey Badgers defeated the Shooting Stars 90-88 in last year's championship game.

Sunday's game is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. ET.

