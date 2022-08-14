Honey Badgers deny Shooting Stars' comeback to win 1st CEBL championship
Hamilton's Christian Vital named Finals MVP with 17 points
The top-seeded Hamilton Honey Badgers captured its first Canadian Elite Basketball League title with a 90-88 victory over the expansion Scarborough Shooting Stars on Sunday in Ottawa.
With only one-point needed to secure the win, Caleb Agada was fouled and made his first free throw to give Hamilton its maiden championship victory.
Christian Vital was named Finals MVP and led Hamilton's offence with 17 points on 7-of-14 shooting.
There were 12 lead changes in the first half before Hamilton took charge. But Scarborough nearly came back to regain the lead, erasing an 86-64 deficit before falling short by two points.
Guard Koby McEwen added 16 points for Hamilton while forward Agada had 12 points and seven rebounds.
Scarborough's Kassius Robertson had a game-high 23 points and six rebounds. Former Toronto Raptor Jalen Harris scored 12 points.
Vital also led the way for Hamilton in the semifinals with 16 points, McEwen posted 15 points and a team-high nine rebounds off the bench as the Honey Badgers outlasted the Ottawa BlackJacks in a tightly-contested 76-72 win to secure their spot in the championship game.
In the other semifinal, Harris had 22 points, eight rebounds and six assists, while Kameron Chapman added 22 points of his own in the Shooting Stars' 93-81 win over the Niagara River Lions.
With files from The Canadian Press
