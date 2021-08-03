Moon-less Stingers beat Rattlers to collect 4th straight win, clinch 1st place
Saskatchewan now has no chance of featuring in CEBL Championship Weekend
Marlon Johnson scored 18 points and added five assists as the Edmonton Stingers beat the Saskatchewan Rattlers 85-78 on Monday to clinch the 1st place in the 2021 CEBL regular season.
Jakeenan Gant had 27 points to lead Saskatchewan, which now has no chance of featuring in the CEBL Championship Weekend in Edmonton from Aug. 18 to Aug. 22.
Both teams entered the Elam Ending tied at 75, but the Stingers went on a seven point streak to get just two away from the 84-point target. Adika Peter-Mcneilly scored a three-pointer to bring the game to an end.
Edmonton got the job done without two-time reigning league MVP Xavier Moon.
Edmonton improved to 11-1 overall and 5-0 on home court. They'll host the Bandits at the Expo Centre on Wednesday and Friday to cap off their regular season campaign.
Saskatchewan, which dropped to 1-11, will also host the Bandits twice to round out their season, playing at the SaskTel Centre on Sunday and Tuesday.
