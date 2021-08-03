Moon-less Stingers beat Rattlers to collect 4th straight win, clinch 1st place

Marlon Johnson scored 18 points and added five assists as the Edmonton Stingers beat the Saskatchewan Rattlers 85-78 on Monday to clinch the 1st place in the 2021 CEBL regular season.

Jakeenan Gant had 27 points to lead Saskatchewan, which now has no chance of featuring in the CEBL Championship Weekend in Edmonton from Aug. 18 to Aug. 22.

Both teams entered the Elam Ending tied at 75, but the Stingers went on a seven point streak to get just two away from the 84-point target. Adika Peter-Mcneilly scored a three-pointer to bring the game to an end.

Edmonton got the job done without two-time reigning league MVP Xavier Moon.

The current season points-per-game leader with 23.1 sat the game out to rest. On Tuesday, Moon set the new CEBL Record for most points in a single game by scoring 39 during the Stingers' win over the Fraser Valley Bandits.

Edmonton improved to 11-1 overall and 5-0 on home court. They'll host the Bandits at the Expo Centre on Wednesday and Friday to cap off their regular season campaign.

Saskatchewan, which dropped to 1-11, will also host the Bandits twice to round out their season, playing at the SaskTel Centre on Sunday and Tuesday.