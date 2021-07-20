Edmonton bounces back from 1st loss with balanced effort to overcome Guelph
5 players finish with double-figure scoring totals for Stingers in 13-point win
Edmonton native Jordan Baker led a well-balanced attack of five players scoring in double figures, with 19 points, 12 rebounds and seven assists as the Edmonton Stingers earned a 97-84 victory over the Guelph Nighthawks on Monday.
Following their first loss of the season, the Stingers (8-1) looked to get back on track against a lowly Guelph (2-6) team looking to capitalize on a seemingly increased level of confidence from an easy victory over the Saskatchewan Rattlers on Thursday.
Despite the confidence Guelph showed early, Edmonton was able to find a gear that the Nighthawks couldn't when it mattered most.
The first quarter was tightly contested, with the largest lead being four points when hometown Guelph led 18-14 at the 4:18 mark. Without Justin Jackson, who left to join the Orlando Magic for NBA Summer League, Ahmed Hill carried quite the load for the Nighthawks scoring 11 of his 25 points in the first quarter.
Beginning the second quarter tied at 27, Edmonton used a near six-minute, 15-2 run to create a comfortable lead, eventually generating a 49-40 halftime lead. The Stingers were led by Brady Skeens, who scored five of those 15 points and finished the half with 14 total.
In the third, Edmonton found itself ahead with comfortable double-digit lead until the Nighthawks made a 10-0 run with a variety of players scoring.
Managing to push the lead to five again, Xavier Moon closed out the quarter with a three-pointer that was the start of another run, going into the fourth up 70-62.
Moon's three led to an 8-0 run that provided Edmonton a 13-point lead.
Moon chipped in 18 points for the Stingers, in addition to Skeens' 16 points, Mathieu Kamba's 14 points and Adika Peter-McNeilly's 14 points.
Along with Hill's 25, Cat Barber added 17 points and Chad Brown picked up another double-double with 10 points and 11 rebounds for the Nighthawks.
Guelph next faces the Saskatchewan Rattlers on Thursday, while Edmonton will next play the Fraser Valley Bandits on Sunday.
