Calgary to host Basketball Champions League Americas in a Canadian first
Calgary will host the third window of group stage games for the upcoming Basketball Champions League Americas.
Event features 12 teams from 7 countries in the Americas
The BCLA features 12 teams from seven countries in the Americas competing over four months for a berth in the 2023 FIBA International Cup.
The four games in Calgary, which will be held March 14-16 at the WinSport Arena, mark the first time Canada has hosted the league.
The Canadian Elite Basketball League champion Edmonton Stingers will play a pair of games over the window, facing Puerto Rico's Cangrejeros on March 14 and Nicaragua's Real Esteli on March 16.
Cangrejeros and Real Esteli will face off March 15.
The BCLA begins Dec. 13 with Edmonton travelling to Nicaragua to begin pool play.
The other teams in the competition are:
- Quimsa (Argentina)
- Boca Juniors (Argentina)
- Obras (Argentina)
- S├úo Paulo (Brazil)
- Minas (Brazil)
- Flamengo (Brazil)
- Bigua (Uruguay)
- Nacional (Uruguay)
- UdeC (Chile).
