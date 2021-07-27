BlackJacks come back in 4th quarter to beat Rattlers, clinch playoff berth

Dominique Archie scored 19 points and added 10 rebounds as the Ottawa BlackJacks beat the Saskatchewan Rattlers 82-69 in CEBL action on Monday.

Kadre Gray had 18 points for Ottawa, which clinched a playoff berth with the victory. Travis Daniels and Devonte Bandoo both scored 17 points to lead Saskatchewan.

Bandoo scored a three-pointer to give Saskatchewan a 61-59 lead at the end of the third quarter, but they couldn't hold on for a second win in 11 games.

Ottawa took the lead back at 66-65 and didn't look back, with Gray scoring four of his points in Elam Ending minutes.

Ottawa put an end to a two-game losing streak to improve to 4-2 at home and 4-7 overall. They will host the Guelph Nighthawks next at the TD Place next Wednesday.

Saskatchewan, which dropped to 1-10 will face the Edmonton Stingers at the Expo Centre in Edmonton on Monday.