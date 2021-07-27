BlackJacks come back in 4th quarter to beat Rattlers, clinch playoff berth
Ottawa puts end to 2-game losing streak, improves to 4-2 at home, 4-7 overall
Dominique Archie scored 19 points and added 10 rebounds as the Ottawa BlackJacks beat the Saskatchewan Rattlers 82-69 in CEBL action on Monday.
Bandoo scored a three-pointer to give Saskatchewan a 61-59 lead at the end of the third quarter, but they couldn't hold on for a second win in 11 games.
Ottawa took the lead back at 66-65 and didn't look back, with Gray scoring four of his points in Elam Ending minutes.
Call This Rookie CLUTCH 🤯<br><br>With the game in his hands, Kadre Gray carves through the <a href="https://twitter.com/SASK_Rattlers?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@SASK_Rattlers</a> defence to secure the victory and send the <a href="https://twitter.com/ott_blackjacks?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@ott_blackjacks</a> to the playoffs 💪 <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/OurGame?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#OurGame</a> <a href="https://t.co/ayQh2TXXhP">pic.twitter.com/ayQh2TXXhP</a>—@CEBLeague
Ottawa put an end to a two-game losing streak to improve to 4-2 at home and 4-7 overall. They will host the Guelph Nighthawks next at the TD Place next Wednesday.
Saskatchewan, which dropped to 1-10 will face the Edmonton Stingers at the Expo Centre in Edmonton on Monday.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversationCreate account
Already have an account?