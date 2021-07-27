Skip to Main Content
CEBL·New

BlackJacks come back in 4th quarter to beat Rattlers, clinch playoff berth

Dominique Archie scored 19 points and added 10 rebounds as the Ottawa BlackJacks beat the Saskatchewan Rattlers 82-69 in CEBL action on Monday.

Ottawa puts end to 2-game losing streak, improves to 4-2 at home, 4-7 overall

CBC Sports ·
Alain Louis had 14 points and 4 assists in Ottawa's win against Saskatchewan in CEBL action on Monday. Dominique Archie led the winning team with 19 points. (@CEBLeague/Twitter)

Kadre Gray had 18 points for Ottawa, which clinched a playoff berth with the victory. Travis Daniels and Devonte Bandoo both scored 17 points to lead Saskatchewan.

Bandoo scored a three-pointer to give Saskatchewan a 61-59 lead at the end of the third quarter, but they couldn't hold on for a second win in 11 games.

Ottawa took the lead back at 66-65 and didn't look back, with Gray scoring four of his points in Elam Ending minutes.

Ottawa put an end to a two-game losing streak to improve to 4-2 at home and 4-7 overall. They will host the Guelph Nighthawks next at the TD Place next Wednesday.

Saskatchewan, which dropped to 1-10 will face the Edmonton Stingers at the Expo Centre in Edmonton on Monday.

