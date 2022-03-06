Stingers lose 2nd straight to Cangrejeros at FIBA Basketball Champions League Americas
Edmonton falls by 38 to Puerto Rican club, setting up fight with Estelí for 2nd in group
The Edmonton Stingers' last two games away from home haven't gone to plan, losing by a combined 59 points to Puerto Rico's Cangrejeros.
While the logo on the Edmonton jersey was the same for both losses, the names on the back were largely jumbled, with only four players playing in both contests, guards Jahmal Jones and Junior Cadougan, forward and centre Chad Posthumus.
Posthumus stood out as Edmonton's best player for the second straight match, leading the team in minutes played (27), rebounds (eight) and points with 11, as the only Stingers player to crack double digits in that category.
Among newcomers to the roster, former Memphis Grizzlies guard Josh Selby stood out recording eight points and two steals.
Josh Shelby with the smooth floater ✨<br><br>Tonight’s Drive of the Game. <br><br>Presented by: <a href="https://twitter.com/Communauto_YEG?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Communauto_YEG</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/OurGame?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#OurGame</a> <a href="https://t.co/FbP5DfCc7A">pic.twitter.com/FbP5DfCc7A</a>—@CEBLeague
The Stingers were just 29 per cent from the field and 22 per cent from 3-point range, contrasted greatly with the Cangrejeros shooting 57 per cent and 62 per cent in those categories respectively.
Standing out as top performers for the Cangrejeros — as they did when these two teams last met in December — were guard Isaac Sosa (team-leading 15 points and three steals) and forward Davon Jefferson (12 points, 10 rebounds, four assists).
The Stingers will next play Real Estelí on their home court on March 6 at 8 p.m. ET, a team they beat in December 84-81.
The Stingers will host the final stage of group play in Calgary at the WinSport Arena, where Edmonton will play the Cangrejeros on March 14 and Estelí on March 16, both at 9:30 p.m. ET.
Live coverage for all games can be seen on CBCSports.ca, the CBC Sports app and CBC Gem.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?