CEBL

Stingers lose 2nd straight to Cangrejeros at FIBA Basketball Champions League Americas

The Edmonton Stingers' last two games away from home haven't gone to plan, losing by a combined 59 points to Puerto Rico's Cangrejeros.

Edmonton falls by 38 to Puerto Rican club, setting up fight with Estelí for 2nd in group

CBC Sports ·
Edmonton Stingers guard Junior Cadougan in action during a 93-55 loss to the Cangrejeros at the FIBA Basketball Champions League Americas on Saturday. (Ansh Sanyal/CEBL)

After falling 89-68 to the Cangrejeros in December, the Stingers followed it up with an even more lopsided defeat on Sunday night in Nicaragua, dropping the game 93-55 to their counterpart in Group A of the FIBA Basketball Champions League Americas (BCLA) competition.

While the logo on the Edmonton jersey was the same for both losses, the names on the back were largely jumbled, with only four players playing in both contests, guards Jahmal Jones and Junior Cadougan, forward and centre Chad Posthumus.

Posthumus stood out as Edmonton's best player for the second straight match, leading the team in minutes played (27), rebounds (eight) and points with 11, as the only Stingers player to crack double digits in that category.

Among newcomers to the roster, former Memphis Grizzlies guard Josh Selby stood out recording eight points and two steals.

The Stingers were just 29 per cent from the field and 22 per cent from 3-point range, contrasted greatly with the Cangrejeros shooting 57 per cent and 62 per cent in those categories respectively.

Standing out as top performers for the Cangrejeros — as they did when these two teams last met in December — were guard Isaac Sosa (team-leading 15 points and three steals) and forward Davon Jefferson (12 points, 10 rebounds, four assists).

The Stingers will next play Real Estelí on their home court on March 6 at 8 p.m. ET, a team they beat in December 84-81.

Sunday's game will determine second place in the group after Estelí took down the Cangrejeros Friday night, evening up their record with the Stingers at 1-2, a critical game considering only the top two in each group qualify for the quarter-finals in April.

The Stingers will host the final stage of group play in Calgary at the WinSport Arena, where Edmonton will play the Cangrejeros on March 14 and Estelí on March 16, both at 9:30 p.m. ET.

Live coverage for all games can be seen on CBCSports.ca, the CBC Sports app and CBC Gem.

