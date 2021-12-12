Watch the Edmonton Stingers vs. Real Esteli at FIBA's Basketball Champions League Americas
Watch live action from the FIBA Basketball Champions League Americas tournament, beginning on Monday at 8:30 p.m. ET as the CEBL champion Edmonton Stingers face Real Esteli in Polideportivo, Nicaragua.
Click on the video player above to watch live action from the FIBA Basketball Champions League Americas tournament.
Live coverage begins on Monday at 8:30 p.m. ET as the CEBL champion Edmonton Stingers face Real Esteli in Polideportivo, Nicaragua.
Return on Tuesday at 8:30 p.m. ET to watch the Stingers take on Puerto Rico's Cangrejeros.
The FIBA-sanctioned league pits top teams from across the Americas in a tournament similar to FIFA's or CONCACAF's Champions League.
The BCLA champions advance to the Intercontinental Cup, a four-team tournament also including the NBA G League champions, the European Champions League winner and a host team.
