Watch the Edmonton Stingers vs. Real Esteli at FIBA's Basketball Champions League Americas

Click on the video player above to watch live action from the FIBA Basketball Champions League Americas tournament.

Live coverage begins on Monday at 8:30 p.m. ET as the CEBL champion Edmonton Stingers face Real Esteli in Polideportivo, Nicaragua.

Return on Tuesday at 8:30 p.m. ET to watch the Stingers take on Puerto Rico's Cangrejeros.

The FIBA-sanctioned league pits top teams from across the Americas in a tournament similar to FIFA's or CONCACAF's Champions League.

WATCH | Breaking down significance of BCLA debut:

North Courts: What is the Basketball Champions League Americas? Duration 7:14 Vivek Jacob and Jevohn Shepherd give an overview of the BCLA and the Edmonton Stingers - Canada’s lone representative in the tournament. 7:14

The BCLA champions advance to the Intercontinental Cup, a four-team tournament also including the NBA G League champions, the European Champions League winner and a host team.