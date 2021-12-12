Skip to Main Content
Watch the Edmonton Stingers vs. Real Esteli at FIBA's Basketball Champions League Americas

Watch live action from the FIBA Basketball Champions League Americas tournament, beginning on Monday at 8:30 p.m. ET as the CEBL champion Edmonton Stingers face Real Esteli in Polideportivo, Nicaragua.

2022 Basketball Champions League Americas on CBC: Real Esteli (NCA) vs Edmonton Stingers

The 2021 CEBL champion Edmonton Stingers will represent Canada in six group stage games in the upcoming season of the Basketball Champions League Americas (BCLA). 0:00

Click on the video player above to watch live action from the FIBA Basketball Champions League Americas tournament.

Return on Tuesday at 8:30 p.m. ET to watch the Stingers take on Puerto Rico's Cangrejeros.

The FIBA-sanctioned league pits top teams from across the Americas in a tournament similar to FIFA's or CONCACAF's Champions League. 

WATCH | Breaking down significance of BCLA debut:

North Courts: What is the Basketball Champions League Americas?

5 days ago
Duration 7:14
Vivek Jacob and Jevohn Shepherd give an overview of the BCLA and the Edmonton Stingers - Canada’s lone representative in the tournament. 7:14

The BCLA champions advance to the Intercontinental Cup, a four-team tournament also including the NBA G League champions, the European Champions League winner and a host team.

