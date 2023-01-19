Honey Badgers eliminated from BCLA quarterfinal contention with loss to Real Estelí
The Brampton Honey Badgers have officially been eliminated from quarterfinal contention at the Basketball Champions League Americas. Brampton fell 109-93 to Real Estelí on Wednesday to close out the second window with back-to-back losses and dropping to 0-4 in group play.
The Brampton Honey Badgers have officially been eliminated from quarterfinal contention at the Basketball Champions League Americas in Managua, Nicaragua.
Brampton fell 109-93 to Real Estelí on Wednesday to close out the second window with back-to-back losses and dropping to 0-4 in group play. The CEBL champions lost 106-90 to Libertadores de Queretaro on Tuesday.
Rayvonte Rice led the Honey Badgers with 25 points. Steve Taylor Jr. added 17 to go along with nine rebounds and five assists.
Thomas Robinson had a game-high 33 points and 13 rebounds for the Nicaraguan champions. Jezreel De Jesus added 27 points.
Despite being eliminated, Brampton will compete in the third window of group play in February.
The Honey Badgers will take on Real Estelí on Feb. 7 and Libertadores de Queretaro on Feb. 9 in Brampton's CAA Centre.
Honey Badgers BCLA Roster
- Alex Campbell, guard — Brampton, Ont.
- David Nesbitt, forward — Freeport, Bahamas
- Gelvis Solano, guard — New York
- Jahvon Henry-Blair, guard — Brampton, Ont.
- Jaylen Babb-Harrison, guard — Ajax, Ont.
- Jordan Williams, guard — Dallas
- Jordy Tshimanga, centre — Montreal
- Joshua Ibarra, centre — Angleton, Texas
- Murphy Burnatowski, forward — Kitchener, Ont.
- Sean Miller-Moore, guard — Brampton, Ont.
- Stefan Smith, guard — Ajax, Ont.
