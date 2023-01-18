Honey Badgers drop decision to Libertadores, suffer 3rd straight defeat in BCLA competition
CEBL champions return to action against Real Esteli on Wednesday
The Brampton Honey Badgers continue to struggle against competition in the First Basketball Champions League Americas.
Joshua Iberra and Steve Taylor Jr. led the Honey Badgers with 15 points each, while Rayvonte Rice added 13 and Jahvon Henry-Blair scored 12. The Honey Badgers finished with six players in double figures, but they were unable to contain the Libertadores.
Branden Frazier led the Libertadores with 25 points and teammate Juan Tello added 19. Paul Stoll chipped in with 10 assists.
WATCH | Honey Badgers win 2022 CEBL title:
The Libertadores led 58-42 at halftime and the Canadian team couldn't close the gap in the second half.
The Honey Badgers will play Real Esteli of Nicaragua on Wednesday.
A league created by Canadians for Canadians with a mission to develop Canadian players, coaches, sports executives and referees, the CEBL boasts the highest percentage of Canadian players of any pro league in the country with 71 per cent of its 2022 rosters being Canadian.
Honey Badgers BCLA Roster
- Alex Campbell, guard — Brampton, Ont.
- David Nesbitt, forward — Freeport, Bahamas
- Gelvis Solano, guard — New York
- Jahvon Henry-Blair, guard — Brampton, Ont.
- Jaylen Babb-Harrison, guard — Ajax, Ont.
- Jordan Williams, guard — Dallas
- Jordy Tshimanga, centre — Montreal
- Joshua Ibarra, centre — Angleton, Texas
- Murphy Burnatowski, forward — Kitchener, Ont.
- Sean Miller-Moore, guard — Brampton, Ont.
- Stefan Smith, guard — Ajax, Ont.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?