Honey Badgers blow halftime lead, drop 2nd BCLA game in a row in loss to Real Estelí
CEBL team will return to action in 2023 to face Libertadores on Jan. 13
The Brampton Honey Badgers are off to a rough start at the Basketball Champions League Americas.
The reigning CEBL champions dropped their second in a row in the first window of group stage action on Saturday, falling 94-82 to Real Esteli.
Jahvon Henry-Blair scored a team-high 20 points, while Sean Miller-Moore added 18 for Brampton, which dropped its opener 99-83 to Libertadores de Queretaro on Friday.
Jordan Williams finished with 15 points and Gelvis Solano contributed 11 points and seven assists.
Jared Ruiz recorded a game-high 27 points and 13 rebounds for the Nicaraguan champions, with Davon Jefferson adding 12 points and 12 rebounds off the bench. Jezreel De Jesus scored 19, while Thomas Robinson and Angel Matias added 14 apiece, also off the bench.
Brampton’s very own Sean Miller-Moore (<a href="https://twitter.com/RugzyMontvna?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@RugzyMontvna</a>) put on for his hometown tonight. <br><br>Giving the <a href="https://twitter.com/HoneyBadgersCAN?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@HoneyBadgersCAN</a> a spark with his dynamic playmaking. ⚡️ <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BCLAmericas?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BCLAmericas</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/LetsBall?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#LetsBall</a> <a href="https://t.co/d8tYEUmg8u">pic.twitter.com/d8tYEUmg8u</a>—@CEBLeague
The Honey Badgers got off to a solid start, going up 28-20 after the first quarter and going up by as much as 14 midway through the second.
However, Esteli went on a 14-2 run in the final 3:57 of the quarter to go into halftime only down 41-39.
In the third, Esteli completely took over.
The Honey Badgers went on a 7-2 run near the midway mark to cut the deficit to 13 before Alex Campbell hit a three-pointer with 2:56 remaining to trim it to 10.
But that was as close as Brampton would get as Esteli held on for the victory.
The Honey Badgers will next play Jan. 17 and Jan. 18 in the second window of the BCLA in Managua, Nicaragua. They will play Libertadores de Queretaro first before playing Real Esteli.
WATCH | Honey Badgers win 2022 CEBL title:
Honey Badgers BCLA Roster
- Alex Campbell, guard — Brampton, Ont.
- David Nesbitt, forward — Freeport, Bahamas
- Gelvis Solano, guard — New York
- Jahvon Henry-Blair, guard — Brampton, Ont.
- Jaylen Babb-Harrison, guard — Ajax, Ont.
- Jordan Williams, guard — Dallas
- Jordy Tshimanga, centre — Montreal
- Joshua Ibarra, centre — Angleton, Texas
- Murphy Burnatowski, forward — Kitchener, Ont.
- Sean Miller-Moore, guard — Brampton, Ont.
- Stefan Smith, guard — Ajax, Ont.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?