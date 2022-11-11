Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
CEBL

Canadian Elite Basketball League folds its franchise in Newfoundland

The Canadian Elite Basketball League is suspending operations of its franchise in St. John's, N.L. after just one season, the league announced on Friday.

Growlers' venue 'lacked the amenities' deemed suitable for professional league

The Canadian Press ·
The Newfoundland Growlers fold in the wake of the announcement that the CEBL is expanding to Winnipeg. (Nick Iwanyshyn/The Canadian Press)

The Canadian Elite Basketball League is suspending operations of its franchise in St. John's, N.L. after just one season, the league announced on Friday.

CEBL commissioner Mike Morreale said the decision to fold the Newfoundland Growlers franchise was made because its home arena, the Field House at Memorial University, lacked the amenities required by a professional league.

The announcement came two days after the league granted an expansion team to Winnipeg for the 2023 season. Winnipeg's name and logo will be announced at a later date.

Morreale said the Growlers could return to St. John's under "better circumstances" in the future.

The Growlers became the CEBL's 10th franchise on Nov. 26, 2021 as part of the league's third round of expansion since it launched in 2018 with six clubs.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports
Corrections and clarifications|

Related Stories

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Become a CBC Member

Join the conversation  Create account

Already have an account?

now