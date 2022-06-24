Ottawa BlackJacks hold off Edmonton Stingers to win 1st home game this season

The Ottawa BlackJacks have finally won at home.

Ottawa (2-7) entered the game on a four-game losing streak and being 0-4 at home and early on, it appeared that streak would end but the Edmonton Stingers did not go down without a fight. They got the game down to 1 but in Elam Ending, the BlackJacks began to pull away thanks to Walt Lemon Jr. who recorded 23 points and 9 rebounds.

Along with Lemon Jr., all Ottawa's starters recorded double-digit points while Chad Posthumus hit both free throws to secure the 92-84 win over the Stingers. Posthumus went to the line being just a 54 per cent free throw shooter this season but the centre was clutch in knocking down both shots to get the win.

Edmonton (5-5) dropped to 3-2 on the road as the defending champs struggled out of the gate. The Stingers were down 11 after three and their rally came up just short. They were led by Marlon Johnson and Demarco Dickerson who both dropped 14 while Jordan Baker had 13 and off the bench, Adika Peter-Mcneilly had 12.

Ottawa will return to the court on Monday as they head to Scarborough to play the Shooting Stars at 7:30 p.m. ET. Edmonton, meanwhile, will play host the Newfoundland Growlers next Thursday at 9 p.m. ET.