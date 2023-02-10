CEBL champ Honey Badgers finish BCLA competition winless
The Brampton Honey Badgers fell 107-86 to the visiting Libertadores de Queretaro at CAA Centre to finish their Basketball Champions League Americas season winless on Thursday.
Brampton goes 0-2 in final window, 0-6 overall to finish last in Group A
Elijah Lufile led the way with 19 points and eight rebounds for the CEBL champion Honey Badgers.
Sean Miller-Moore and Jahvon Henry-Blair contributed 15 points apiece.
Ismael Romero finished with a game-high 26 points and 11 rebounds for the Libertadores. Elijah Holman and Branden Frazier added 15 and 14 points, respectively.
The Honey Badgers were eliminated from quarterfinal contention during the second window after a 109-93 loss to Real Estelí on Jan. 18.
