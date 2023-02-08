CEBL's Honey Badgers remain winless in continental play after loss to Real Esteli
Canadian Elite Basketball League team 0-5 in Basketball Champions League America
A second-half surge wasn't enough for the Brampton Honey Badgers as they dropped a 99-93 decision to Real Esteli in Basketball Champions League Americas play on Tuesday.
The loss dropped the Canadian Elite Basketball League champions to 0-5 in group play. The squad has already been eliminated from quarterfinal contention.
<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BCLAmericas?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BCLAmericas</a> <br><br>⚡🎩 Jahvon Henry-Blair 🤝 <a href="https://twitter.com/RugzyMontvna?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@RugzyMontvna</a> ✈️🚀😱<a href="https://twitter.com/HoneyBadgersCAN?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@HoneyBadgersCAN</a> <a href="https://t.co/qWDj9QgYWD">pic.twitter.com/qWDj9QgYWD</a>—@BCLAmericas
Jahvon Henry-Blair led the Honey Badgers with 24 points and Elijah Lufile chipped in 15 points and 10 rebounds.
The Honey Baders came into the third quarter trailing the visitors 58-42 and whittled the deficit to four points with 10 seconds left in the fourth.
Brampton will continue the third window of group play on Thursday, hosting Mexico's Libertadores de Queretaro.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?