Bandits remain undefeated with rout of River Lions

The Fraser Valley Bandits have started their season with two back-to-back blowout wins.

Fraser Valley was coming off a 92-74 win over the Saskatchewan Rattlers while the Niagara River Lions were 1-0 and looking to build off a blowout win over Ottawa. Yet, the Bandits were too much as they came out to an early lead and never looked back.

The Bandits led 34-21 after the first and at halftime, the game was wrapped up as Fraser Valley extended their lead to 58-41. They ended up closing out the game winning 102-82 to improve to 2-0 which is atop the CEBL standings.

Fraser Valley was led by Marek Klassen who had 21 points on 8-12 shooting from the field. Off the bench, Alex Campbell chipped in with 18 points and 10 rebounds. The Bandits had every single player that touched the court score at least seven points with seven of eight players recording double-digit points.

Niagara, meanwhile, struggled out of the gate and shot only 40 per cent from the field. The River Lions were led by Xavier Sneed who had a game-high 35 points.

Fraser Valley has their next game on Thursday against the Saskatchewan Rattlers. Niagara is on the road on Friday aaginst the Edmonton Stingers.