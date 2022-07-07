BlackJacks trounce struggling Rattlers, tie CEBL record with 51-point victory

The Ottawa BlackJacks took a commanding 101-50 win over the Saskatchewan Rattlers, tying a CEBL record for largest margin of victory on Wednesday in Ottawa.

Ottawa (4-8), which has now won three of its last four games after starting the season at 1-7, outscored Saskatchewan (7-6) by at least seven points in every quarter of the game.

The Rattlers, who lost to the previously winless Newfoundland Growlers by 23 on Sunday, continue to struggle offensively as not one player was able to reach double-figures in scoring against Ottawa.

The BlackJacks opened the game up 6-0, and following a Malik Benlevi three-pointer for Saskatchewan, Ottawa went on a 17-5 run to close out the frame.

All BlackJacks tonight as they win big, tying a league record in the process. <br><br> ✔️ Largest margin of victory in CEBL history (51)<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/LetsBall?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#LetsBall</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/OBJvsSKR?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#OBJvsSKR</a> <a href="https://t.co/LK9bpq7Zjk">pic.twitter.com/LK9bpq7Zjk</a> —@CEBLeague

A 23-8 lead to start the second, ballooned to as much as 28, as the BlackJacks went into the half up 48-26.

After closing the third with a 43-point lead, the BlackJacks added insult to injury holding the Rattlers scoreless in the Elam Ending to put the finishing touches on a glistening display of dominance.

Quarter 3 highlights 💥 <a href="https://twitter.com/ott_blackjacks?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@ott_blackjacks</a> 🆚 <a href="https://twitter.com/SASK_Rattlers?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@SASK_Rattlers</a> <br><br>📺 CEBL Mobile app, <a href="https://t.co/wLyGHzuvHI">https://t.co/wLyGHzuvHI</a>,<a href="https://twitter.com/cbcsports?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@cbcsports</a>, <a href="https://twitter.com/cbcgem?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@cbcgem</a><a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/LetsBall?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#LetsBall</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/OBJvsSKR?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#OBJvsSKR</a> <a href="https://t.co/7vPIcCyVWQ">pic.twitter.com/7vPIcCyVWQ</a> —@CEBLeague

Walt Lemon Jr. led the way for Ottawa with 20, while Jackson Rowe and Tyrell Green added 19 and 16 points, respectively. Chad Posthumus recorded 10 points and 10 rebounds and Kadre Gray, who recently returned to the team after a stint with Fraser Valley Bandits, scored six points off the bench.

Tony Carr led Saskatchewan with eight points in his return as the team was missing key starter Scottie Lindsey.

The BlackJacks will look to build on its surprising rise when they next play the formidable Bandits on Friday at 7:30 p.m. ET. On the other hand, the Rattlers aim to find their footing in its next outing against the Newfoundland Growlers on Saturday at 1:30 p.m. ET.

All games can be streamed live on CBCSports.ca, CBC Sports App, and CBC Gem.

WATCH | CEBL on CBC: Ottawa BlackJacks vs. Saskatchewan Rattlers:

CEBL: Saskatchewan Rattlers vs Ottawa BlackJacks Duration 2:02:16 Watch CEBL action as the Saskatchewan Rattlers face Ottawa BlackJacks.

River Lions dominate Stingers en route to 28-point win

The Niagara River Lions boasted three 20-plus point scorers in a dominant 97-69 victory over the Edmonton Stingers on Wednesday in St. Catharines, Ont.

Jaylen Babb-Harrison led the way for Niagara (9-4) with 24 points, while Elijah Mitrou-Long and Khalil Ahmad scored 23 and 20, respectively.

Edmonton (7-6) was led by Jordan Baker's 18-point, nine-rebound effort, with Aher Uguak and Jahmal Jones adding 12 and 10 off the bench.

The loss is another bump in the road for the reigning champion Stingers, who are now 1-2 against the River Lions for the season, and have gone 3-5 since a 4-1 start to the year.

After holding an 8-5 edge in the opening frame, Niagara went on a 13-0 run as Edmonton struggled with turnovers and missed shots.

1st Quarter Highlights 🔥<a href="https://twitter.com/RiverLions?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@RiverLions</a> 🆚 <a href="https://twitter.com/ED_Stingers?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@ED_Stingers</a> <br><br>📺 CEBL Mobile app, CEBL+,<a href="https://twitter.com/cbcsports?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@cbcsports</a> , <a href="https://twitter.com/cbcgem?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@cbcgem</a><a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/LetsBall?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#LetsBall</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NRLvsEDS?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NRLvsEDS</a> <a href="https://t.co/5c3mdhzZ9D">pic.twitter.com/5c3mdhzZ9D</a> —@CEBLeague

Up 28-13 after one, the River Lions built a 20-point advantage at multiple points of the second quarter. Edmonton was able to outscore Niagara 15-7 to close the frame, but still found itself down 11 at half.

The Stingers' inability to cut the deficit below double digits in the third resulted in their fate essentially being sealed in the final frame.

Up 70-59 at the 7:44 mark, the River Lions went on an 18-4 run to take an 88-63 lead as the Elam Ending was set to commence.

Niagara eventually closed out the game on a pair of Khalil Ahmad free throws, holding the Stingers at bay from any possible comeback efforts.

The River Lions will next play the Guelph Nighthawks on Saturday at 7 p.m. ET. Meanwhile, Edmonton will look to bounce back against the CEBL-leading Hamilton Honey Badgers on Saturday at 4 p.m. ET.

All games can be streamed live on CBCSports.ca, CBC Sports App, and CBC Gem.

WATCH | CEBL on CBC: Niagara River Lions vs. Edmonton Stingers: