Harris, Shooting Stars power past Alliance for 2nd consecutive win

Jalen Harris scored a game-high 19 points as the Scarborough Shooting Stars picked up their second straight win by way of a 78-68 victory over the Montreal Alliance on Sunday at the Toronto Pan Am Sports Centre.

Scarborough (7-5), coming off a win against the second-seeded Fraser Valley Bandits, had four of five starters finish in doubles figures, as Isiaha Mike contributed 16 points, Kameron Chatman scored 15 and Kalif Young added 10.

The Alliance (3-9) struggled offensively as Ashley Hamilton and Nathan Cayo were the lone players to reach double-digits, scoring 15 and 11 points, respectively.

The Shooting Stars got out to a hot start, going up 27-18 after the opening frame and extending their lead to as much as 12 in the second.

WATCH | CEBL on CBC: Scarborough Shooting Stars vs. Montreal Alliance:

CEBL: Montreal Alliance @ Scarborough Shooting Stars Duration 1:48:11 Watch CEBL action as the Shooting Stars host the Alliance in Toronto.

A 5-0 run from Montreal that cut the deficit in half to just five, sparked a slight shift in momentum going into the second half.

Getting as close as three points of the lead, the Alliance struggled to find an answer to take the lead, as Scarborough held them at bay for the remainder of the way using a 5-0 run of its own to close out the game.

Scarborough will return to the court on Thursday as they host the Guelph Nighthawks at 8 p.m. ET. Montreal, meanwhile, will host the Hamilton Honey Badgers on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Both games can be streamed live on CBCSports.ca, CBC Sports App, and CBC Gem.