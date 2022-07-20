Shooting Stars dominate Stingers en route to 23-point win without star Jalen Harris

Isiaha Mike poured in a season-high 30 points as the Scarborough Shooting Stars recorded an emphatic 97-74 win over the playoff-bound Edmonton Stingers on Tuesday in Toronto.

It was a strong bounce-back effort from Scarborough (9-7), which suffered a 23-point loss to the Niagara River Lions on home court Sunday.

As for the Stingers (9-8), the loss puts a halt to their momentum following a win over the league-best Hamilton Honey Badgers on Sunday.

Missing leading scorer Jalen Harris, the Shooting Stars put on a show from the tip to the final whistle.

Scarborough went up nine in the opening frame, followed by a second quarter that saw its edge build to as much as 13.

In the third, the Shooting Stars put the contest to bed.

Up 47-36 after halftime, Scarborough outscored Edmonton 16-8 in the opening five minutes of the frame to take a 19-point advantage.

Closing out the final few minutes outscoring the Stingers 14-8, the Shooting Stars went into the fourth with an imposing 25-point lead.

In the fourth, Edmonton never came within 19 points as Scarborough completed a dominant effort behind a Kameron Chatman three.

Chatman added 15, while Kalif Young scored 12 in addition to Mike's 30 in the win.

Jordan Baker was the leading scorer for the Stingers with 14 points. Demarco Dickerson and Brody Clarke added 12 each in the loss.

The Shooting Stars will next get a rematch against the River Lions on Friday at 7 p.m. ET. Edmonton will look to bounce back against the Guelph Nighthawks on Saturday at 2 p.m. ET.

Growlers beat BlackJacks for 1st road win

Behind a balanced offensive effort and a strong fourth quarter, the Newfoundland Growlers took down the Ottawa BlackJacks 94-80 to grab the first road victory in franchise history.

Newfoundland (3-12) started strong with a seven-point lead following the opening frame.

Although the Growlers were able to maintain an edge for most of the second, even bumping their edge to as much as eight, Ottawa (5-12) closed the final 3:45 with an 11-3 run to go into the half tied at 44.

After a tightly contested third quarter that saw neither side take an advantage of more than four points, it was Newfoundland that went into the fourth up 66-63.

From there, it was all Growlers.

Newfoundland outscored the BlackJacks 19-5 in the first six minutes of the final frame, going into the Elam Ending up 17.

Although Ottawa was able to cut the lead to nine, the Growlers closed the game on a 7-2 run for the win.

Brandon Sampson led the way with 17, while Meschack Lufile added 14 off the bench.

Walt Lemon Jr. scored a game-high 21 points, with Deng Adel contributing 16 points and 11 rebounds in the loss.

Newfoundland will next take on the Montreal Alliance on Friday at 7:30 p.m. ET, with eyes on a second straight win. A date with the Hamilton Honey Badgers awaits the BlackJacks on Sunday at 2 p.m. ET.

