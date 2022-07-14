Ahmed Hill leads Nighthawks past Alliance to snap 5-game losing skid

Ahmed Hill scored 26 points and helped the Guelph Nighthawks end a five-game losing streak with a 96-80 victory over the Montreal Alliance on Wednesday.

Five players reached double digits in scoring for Guelph (7-8), including Stefan Smith, who had 11 points off the bench and secured the win with a three-pointer in the Elam Ending.

"We just wanted to get back on track," Hill said after the game. "It's about being us. I think today we came out with energy, we defended, rebounded and ran.

"Today was a good day for us."

Ashley Hamilton led Montreal (4-11) scorers with 19 points in just over 25 minutes of play.

With Wednesday's victory at the Sleeman Centre in Guelph, the Nighthawks secured the season series over the Alliance after both teams split their two earlier matchups.

In their first contest, Guelph suffered a 97-74 defeat followed by a 86-84 win in the rematch.

The Alliance, who snapped an eight-game losing skid with an 89-72 win over the visiting Fraser Valley Bandits on Monday, will host fellow expansion club, the Newfoundland Growlers, on Friday at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Guelph will travel to Langley, B.C., to face Fraser Valley on Friday at 10 p.m. ET.

All games can be streamed live on CBCSports.ca, CBC Sports App, and CBC Gem.

WATCH | CEBL on CBC: Montreal Alliance vs. Guelph Nighthawks: