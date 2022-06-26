Rattlers use 2nd-half dominance to hand Alliance 6th consecutive loss

Devonte Bandoo scored a game-high 28 points as the Saskatchewan Rattlers handed the Montreal Alliance their sixth loss in a row with a 98-86 win on Sunday in Saskatoon.

For Montreal (3-8), who entered this one after a blowout loss to the Fraser Valley Bandits, a quick start led to an even faster collapse that the team never recovered from.

A 10-2 run allowed the Alliance to take a 17-9 lead in the opening frame, six of which came from Nathan Cayo. However, Montreal ended up going scoreless for the final three-plus minutes of the quarter.

Saskatchewan (5-4) on the other hand, finished on a 12-0 run to go up 21-17. It didn't stop there..

Highlights: 1️⃣st Quarter <a href="https://twitter.com/SASK_Rattlers?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@SASK_Rattlers</a> 🆚 <a href="https://twitter.com/mtl_alliance?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@mtl_alliance</a> <br><br>📺 CEBL Mobile app, <a href="https://t.co/NVk3EPx257">https://t.co/NVk3EPx257</a>, <a href="https://twitter.com/cbcsports?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@cbcsports</a>, <a href="https://twitter.com/cbcgem?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@cbcgem</a><a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/LetsBall?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#LetsBall</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/SKRvsMTA?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#SKRvsMTA</a> <a href="https://t.co/pFkgodCayW">pic.twitter.com/pFkgodCayW</a> —@CEBLeague

In the second, the Alliance held the Rattlers from taking a lead of more than six early on, but Saskatchewan closed out the final five minutes of the frame on an 18-9 run to make it 49-40 at halftime.

After a third quarter where Saskatchewan gradually pushed its lead to 15, it only continued to get worse for Montreal in the final frame.

Bandoo scored 12 of his 28 points in the fourth, with Scottie Lindsey adding eight of his 21 as the Rattlers carried an 18-point lead into the Elam Ending. The Alliance cut the deficit down to as little as 10, but that was as close as Montreal would get.

Highlights: 4️⃣th Quarter <a href="https://twitter.com/SASK_Rattlers?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@SASK_Rattlers</a> 🆚 <a href="https://twitter.com/mtl_alliance?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@mtl_alliance</a> <br><br>📺 CEBL Mobile app, <a href="https://t.co/NVk3EPx257">https://t.co/NVk3EPx257</a>, <a href="https://twitter.com/cbcsports?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@cbcsports</a>, <a href="https://twitter.com/cbcgem?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@cbcgem</a><a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/LetsBall?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#LetsBall</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/SKRvsMTA?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#SKRvsMTA</a> <a href="https://t.co/donYPQVCrG">pic.twitter.com/donYPQVCrG</a> —@CEBLeague

Dominic Green's 22-point, nine-rebound effort led the way for the Alliance, with Cayo adding 19 in the loss.

Saskatchewan will look to push its win streak to three games when they next play the winless Newfoundland Growlers on Tuesday at 8:30 p.m. ET. Montreal on the other hand will look to put an end to a nightmare-like three-week stretch of losses when they face the formidable Scarborough Shooting Stars on July 3 at 2 p.m. ET.

Both games can be streamed live on CBCSports.ca, CBC Sports App, and CBC Gem.

WATCH | CEBL on CBC: Saskatchewan Rattlers vs. Montreal Alliance: