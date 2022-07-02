Agada-led Honey Badgers best lowly BlackJacks for 2nd consecutive win

Caleb Agada scored a game-high 19 points, including the dagger to seal an 86-75 Hamilton Honey Badgers' win over the Ottawa BlackJacks on Saturday in Hamilton.

The top-seeded Honey Badgers (9-3) picked up their second straight win, following an uncharacteristic two-game skid.

For Ottawa (3-8), the loss stings as it looked to build on its momentum from a dazzling comeback victory over the Scarborough Shooting Stars.

Hamilton was able to open the game strong, turning a 10-7 lead into a 25-13 edge heading into the second, where they continued their dominance.

Pushing the lead to as much 21, and going into the break up 44-30, the Honey Badgers seemed to be on their way to an easy win.

However, Ottawa was able to shift the momentum in the third.

Down 57-43 at the 4:46 mark, the BlackJacks looked to get the ball rolling on another potential comeback, as they went on a 10-2 run to cut the lead down to 59-53.

Although Hamilton closed the quarter by outscoring Ottawa 7-3, taking a 66-56 lead, they could not halt the shift.

3rd Quarter Cuts 🎥<a href="https://twitter.com/HM_HoneyBadgers?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@HM_HoneyBadgers</a> 🆚 <a href="https://twitter.com/ott_blackjacks?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@ott_blackjacks</a> <br><br>📺 CEBL Mobile app, <a href="https://t.co/NVk3EPx257">https://t.co/NVk3EPx257</a>, <a href="https://twitter.com/cbcsports?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@cbcsports</a>, <a href="https://twitter.com/cbcgem?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@cbcgem</a><a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/LetsBall?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#LetsBall</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/HHBvsOBJ?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#HHBvsOBJ</a> <a href="https://t.co/PMHuSj2WOi">pic.twitter.com/PMHuSj2WOi</a> —@CEBLeague

As both sides went back and forth, with the Honey Badgers lead bouncing between eight and 12 points, a Cody John three-pointer cut the lead to seven late in the final frame. After an Agada free throw, Hamilton only held onto an eight-point lead heading into the Elam Ending.

However, the trend of trading baskets continued, only hurting Ottawa chances, as the team needed 17 points to win, compared to just nine for Hamilton.

With both sides having scored six points apiece, and the Honey Badgers holding a 83-75 lead, it was Agada who hit a straightaway three to seal the deal.

4th Quarter Cuts 🎥<a href="https://twitter.com/HM_HoneyBadgers?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@HM_HoneyBadgers</a> 🆚 <a href="https://twitter.com/ott_blackjacks?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@ott_blackjacks</a> <br><br>📺 CEBL Mobile app, <a href="https://t.co/NVk3EPx257">https://t.co/NVk3EPx257</a>, <a href="https://twitter.com/cbcsports?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@cbcsports</a>, <a href="https://twitter.com/cbcgem?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@cbcgem</a><a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/LetsBall?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#LetsBall</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/HHBvsOBJ?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#HHBvsOBJ</a> <a href="https://t.co/rgqtShd2Ei">pic.twitter.com/rgqtShd2Ei</a> —@CEBLeague

Hamilton's Prince Oduro posted 14 points and 10 rebounds off the bench, Nikola Djogo adding 12. Agada also contributed six rebounds and four assists.

Ottawa was led by Walt Lemon Jr.'s 15 points, while Chad Posthumus record 14 points and nine rebounds.

The Honey Badgers will next play the struggling Montreal Alliance on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. ET. Ottawa on the other hand, will face the Saskatchewan Rattlers on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Both games can be streamed live on CBCSports.ca, CBC Sports App, and CBC Gem.

WATCH | CEBL on CBC: Ottawa BlackJacks vs. Hamilton Honey Badgers: