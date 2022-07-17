Bandits clinch playoff berth, end 3-game losing skid with win over BlackJacks
Thomas Kennedy scores game-high 27 points in 95-88 win
Thomas Kennedy scored a game-high 27 points as the Fraser Valley Bandits clinched a playoff spot and ended a three-game losing streak by defeating the Ottawa BlackJacks 95-88 on Sunday in Langley, B.C.
Kennedy's presence was a sight for sore eyes to the Bandits (10-7) who had been without the University of Windsor product for a stretch of time due to his participation in Globl Jam, representing Canada.
The BlackJacks (5-11) are now on a three-game losing streak of their own after looking to make a push toward the playoffs winning four of five games prior to their current skid.
Fraser Valley's win did not come with any level of ease though.
After taking a six-point lead after the opening frame, the Bandits went on a 19-4 run in the second quarter and went into halftime up 47-30.
2nd Quarter Highlights 📽<a href="https://twitter.com/FVBandits?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@FVBandits</a> 🆚 <a href="https://twitter.com/ott_blackjacks?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@ott_blackjacks</a> <br><br>📺 CEBL Mobile app, CEBL+, <a href="https://twitter.com/CBC?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CBC</a> TV, <a href="https://twitter.com/cbcsports?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@cbcsports</a> , <a href="https://twitter.com/cbcgem?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@cbcgem</a><a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/LetsBall?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#LetsBall</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/FVBvsOBJ?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#FVBvsOBJ</a> <a href="https://t.co/JDmAfSLK3J">pic.twitter.com/JDmAfSLK3J</a>—@CEBLeague
However, the BlackJacks had quite the answer coming out of the break.
Ottawa outscored Fraser Valley 25-10 by the 3:39 mark to cut the deficit down to two after being down by as much as 18 earlier in the third.
The Bandits went up by as much as 10, behind strong offensive efforts from Mark Klassen and James Karnik through the first four minutes of the frame.
Down five in the Elam Ending, Walt Lemon Jr. scored all seven of Ottawa's points in the period but his efforts alone were not strong enough to bring down Fraser Valley.
This win was OUT OF THIS WORLD. 🛸<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/IAmValley?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#IAmValley</a> x <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/OurGame?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#OurGame</a> <a href="https://t.co/ZvQKthiRBw">pic.twitter.com/ZvQKthiRBw</a>—@FVBandits
Shane Gibson scored 25, with Karnik adding 23 in the Bandits win.
Lemon Jr. led the BlackJacks with 24, while Zena Edosomwan and Bernard Thompson added 18 and 17 points, respectively.
Fraser Valley will take on the Niagara River Lions next on July 25 at 7 p.m. ET. Ottawa on the other hand, will go head-to-head with the Newfoundland Growlers on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. ET.
All games can be streamed live on CBCSports.ca, CBC Sports App, and CBC Gem.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?