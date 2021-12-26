Skip to Main Content
Basketball

Three-time CEBL Player of the Year Xavier Moon sign with Los Angeles Clippers

Three-time Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) Player of the Year Xavier Moon signed a 10-day contract with the NBA's Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday.

Point guard led Edmonton Stingers to consecutive CEBL championships

CBC Sports ·
Edmonton Stinger guard Xavier Moon signed a 10-day contract with the Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday. (CEBL.ca)

Moon led the Edmonton Stingers to the CEBL title in each of the past two season, taking Finals MVP honours both times.

He signed with the Clippers' G League affiliate Agua Caliente Clippers in October and went on to average 12.4 points and 7.3 assists per game while shooting over 50 per cent from the field.

Moon, a 26-year-old point guard from Goodwater, Ala., led the CEBL in scoring in 2021.

He becomes the third CEBL player to graduate to the NBA, after Niagara River Lions forward Javin DeLaurier signed with the Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday and Guelph Nighthawks guard Cat Barber landed with the Atlanta Hawks on Saturday.

Eight former CEBL players now remain on NBA G League rosters, including top Canadian Lindell Wigginton (Herd, Hamilton Honey Badgers).

The CEBL's fourth season begins in May 2022.

