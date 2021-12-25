CEBL's Cat Barber inks 10-day contract with Atlanta Hawks
Nighthawks guard becomes 2nd player from Canadian league to later sign in NBA
Guelph Nighthawks guard Cat Barber signed a 10-day contract with the NBA's Atlanta Hawks on Saturday.
The Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) star has spent the current season with the Hawks' G League affiliate College Park Skyhawks, where he averaged 13.4 points and 5.6 assists per game.
Barber, of Hampton, Va., becomes the second CEBL player to later sign an NBA contract after Niagara River Lions power forward Javin DeLaurier joined the Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday.
Barber was named to the All-CEBL second team in 2021 after posting 17.6 points and 4.4 assists per game while helping the Nighthawks reach the quarter-finals.
Here we go again!! NBA bound……Congrats Cat! Not a bad Xmas present to start the day <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/OurGame?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#OurGame</a> <a href="https://t.co/1Am9cHDscW">https://t.co/1Am9cHDscW</a>—@mikemorreale18
Nine former CEBL players now litter NBA G League rosters, including reigning MVP Xavier Moon (Agua Caliente Clippers, Edmonton Stingers) and top Canadian Lindell Wigginton (Herd, Hamilton Honey Badgers).
The CEBL's fourth season begins in May 2022.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?