CEBL's Cat Barber inks 10-day contract with Atlanta Hawks

Guelph Nighthawks guard Cat Barber signed a 10-day contract with the NBA's Atlanta Hawks on Saturday.

The Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) star has spent the current season with the Hawks' G League affiliate College Park Skyhawks, where he averaged 13.4 points and 5.6 assists per game.

Barber, of Hampton, Va., becomes the second CEBL player to later sign an NBA contract after Niagara River Lions power forward Javin DeLaurier joined the Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday.

Barber was named to the All-CEBL second team in 2021 after posting 17.6 points and 4.4 assists per game while helping the Nighthawks reach the quarter-finals.

Here we go again!! NBA bound……Congrats Cat! Not a bad Xmas present to start the day <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/OurGame?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#OurGame</a> <a href="https://t.co/1Am9cHDscW">https://t.co/1Am9cHDscW</a> —@mikemorreale18

Nine former CEBL players now litter NBA G League rosters, including reigning MVP Xavier Moon (Agua Caliente Clippers, Edmonton Stingers) and top Canadian Lindell Wigginton (Herd, Hamilton Honey Badgers).

The CEBL's fourth season begins in May 2022.