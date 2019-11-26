Canadian Elite Basketball League thinking big after successful 1st season

A league with close to 12 teams operating within an East-West divisional model and the go-to entertainment event in the spring and summer months.

This is the vision for the Canadian Elite Basketball League entering the 2022 season following a successful inaugural campaign in 2019, according to the league CEO and commissioner Mike Morreale.

"I really believe we are on to something," Morreale said Tuesday. "Now we have to get through another season and not rest on our laurels because we still have a ton of work to do. We're still in our growth and planning development phase."

To that end, the seven-team CEBL has extended its partnership with CBC Sports through 2022, making the public broadcaster the premier media partner of Canada's only First Division professional basketball league. The final 39 games of the 2019 season and championship weekend in Saskatoon were live streamed at CBCSports.ca.

Next season, 70 regular-season and five playoff games will be live-streamed at CBCSports.ca, CBC Gem and via the CBC Sports app for iOS and Android devices. Eight games, including the championship, will be broadcast on CBC-TV.

CEBL games on CBC

Sat., May 30, 4 p.m. ET: Ottawa at Hamilton

Ottawa at Hamilton Sat., June 6, 4 p.m.: Edmonton at Guelph

Edmonton at Guelph Sat., June 13, 4 p.m.: Fraser Valley at Edmonton

Fraser Valley at Edmonton Sat., June 20, 4 p.m.: Saskatchewan at Fraser Valley

Saskatchewan at Fraser Valley Sat., June 27, 4 p.m.: Hamilton at Guelph

Hamilton at Guelph Sat., July 4, 2 p.m.: Hamilton at Niagara

Hamilton at Niagara Sat., July 18, 4 p.m.: Niagara at Saskatchewan

Niagara at Saskatchewan Sun., Aug. 16, 4 p.m.: CEBL championship

In partnering with CBC Sports, Morreale said the CEBL will be "more than just a game they slap" on the air each week.

'It's a good fit for us'

"There's the [digital] component, connections to the local communities through the CBC offices across the country and the fact it's accessible," he said. "That, for me, was almost priority No. 1. It's free and will always be free.

"I want this to be not just a Canadian league but recognized internationally and that's why the partnership with the CBC is so important."

A three-year deal allows the CBC to choose what it wishes to cover about the CEBL, how much it wants to invest in telling stories and in the communities where the teams live, and take some risks along the way.

"We picked up the product midway through the [2019] season and saw it as a good fit," said Chris Wilson, executive director of CBC Sports and Olympics. "This is the perfect example of a Canadian property that makes us different. The sheer volume of good content this deal gives us makes us even more relevant in sports on those digital platforms than we've been in the past.

"It's not a huge audience, yet, but we do believe basketball has proven that it's a global sport that tends to grab the interest of a diversity of Canadians. The fact it's an Olympic sport is important and makes it a good fit for us."

A week ago, the Ottawa BlackJacks were unveiled as the CEBL's seventh franchise. Morreale expects an interim team president to be named by Friday, with a head coach and general manager likely following by the end of December.

The league began play in May in Hamilton, Edmonton, Saskatchewan, Guelph, Ont., Fraser Valley (Abbotsford, B.C.) and St. Catharines, Ont. (Niagara River Lions). In August, the Saskatchewan Rattlers won the first league title, defeating the Hamilton Honey Badgers 94-83.

Fans cheer on the Saskatchewan Rattlers, who won the first Canadian Elite Basketball League in August. "We've been able to start a brand new league in a country that's pretty darn big and do it successfully," says league CEO and commissioner Mike Morreale. (Submitted by CEBL)

2020 season opens May 7

Each club boasts a 10-player roster requiring at least 70 per cent Canadians and adheres to FIBA rules, including 10-minute quarters and regulations, while serving as a First Division league in a partnership with Canada Basketball.

The CEBL, which operates from a single office in the Niagara Region, foots the bill for everything from ticketing platforms to national sponsorships to marketing.

The 2020 schedule was also announced Tuesday. The regular season will begin May 7 when the BlackJacks visit Niagara. and conclude Aug. 6. Six of the seven squads qualifying for the playoffs, up from four this season.

Morreale, a former Canadian Football League receiver, has spoken to 14 groups interested in joining the CEBL in some capacity and is confident up to four expansion teams could be added for the 2021 season.

"What they have admired about us is the centralized ownership and the way we govern," Morreale said. "We have centralized contracts, marketing and sponsorship. We pay all the [game] officials and manage travel, and a local team or ownership team that comes aboard localizes it further.

"I was on two bankrupt teams [in Hamilton and Toronto] in the CFL that were replaced by new ownership groups. You have to learn how to be selective because not everyone will want to follow your game plan."

The CEBL will operate as a seven-team league in 2020 with hopes to add up to four teams for the 2021 season. (Submitted by CEBL)

Myles Charvis, a six-foot-three point guard with the Guelph Nighthawks, is excited by the CEBL's commitment to push Canadian basketball forward.

"Expanding after the first season is amazing," said Charvis, who played university basketball for Ryerson in Toronto. "Guys took it seriously and didn't just treat it like a summer thing. We want this to be around for years to come and be an avenue for players rather than go overseas or to [the United] States.

"Kids can look up to these players and say, 'I can stay home, make good money and play basketball in a league that's in my backyard.' It's competitive basketball and the calibre of players is top-notch."

Niagara guard Nem Mitrovic returned home to play for Niagara after six years in Europe and another in Mexico.

"There was a lot of talk over the years of different leagues trying to start up [in Canada] and none of them really got off the ground, so when this one was actually happening, you could tell it was going to be legit in the way they put everything together professionally."

Said Morreale: "We were kind of bang-on in how we anticipated the year would roll out, in terms of financial commitment, ticket sales and sponsorship. We had tremendous basketball."