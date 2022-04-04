Carleton defeats Saskatchewan to win 3rd consecutive U Sports men's basketball title
The Ravens win their 16th title since 2003
The Carleton Ravens defended their U Sports men's basketball crown with a victory in the championship game Sunday.
Third-year guard Aiden Warnholtz had 18 points, nine rebounds and eight assists to lead the Ravens past the Saskatchewan Huskies 85-72.
The Ravens have now won three consecutive titles and 16 overall since 2003.
Lloyd Pandi had 16 assists and 13 rebounds, and Alain Louis added 15 points for Carleton.
Alexander Dewar scored a game-high 27 points in defeat for the eighth-seeded Huskies, which saw their improbable run to a championship come to an end.
Saskatchewan was looking for its first title since 2010.
The Huskies led early in a tight first quarter before the Ravens took control of the game in the second. Carleton was up 45-31 at halftime and 65-46 after three quarters.
The Ravens started the third quarter on an 18-0 run.
