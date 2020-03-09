Carleton claims 15th U Sports men's basketball title with victory over Dalhousie
The Carleton Ravens are once again the Canadian university men's basketball champions.
Biniam Grebrekidan led Carleton to gold with 19 points
The No. 1 Ravens defeated the No. 2 Dalhousie Tigers 74-65 in Ottawa on Sunday night to win their second straight U Sports men's national title.
Carleton has won nine of the last 10 championships and 15 overall, the most in Canadian university history.
Biniam Grebrekidan led Carleton to gold with 19 points.
The Ravens were down 12 points at halftime but staged a furious comeback. They outscored Dalhousie 26-18 in the third quarter and the pro-Carleton crowd was on its feet heading into the final frame.
It was back-and-forth through the fourth, but the Ravens pulled away after a three-pointer from fourth-year guard Munis Tutu put Carleton ahead for good.
